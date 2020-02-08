Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Conte expects derby emotions from Ibrahimovic

Conte expects derby emotions from Ibrahimovic

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Antonio Conte predicted the Milan derby will stoke strong emotions for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and said he has “great respect” for the Rossoneri striker. Milan are unbeaten in five Serie A games since Ibrahimovic arrived on a free transfer from LA Galaxy in January, the 38-year-old scoring once in the league and once in the Coppa […]

The post Conte expects derby emotions from Ibrahimovic appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Antonio Conte is preparing his Inter side to face Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Sunday but Samir Handanovic is un… https://t.co/an6rerKdA1 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.