Live rugby updates: Scotland v England, Six Nations

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

All the action as Scotland and England clash in the Six Nations. ‌ England coach Eddie Jones has been ridiculed by a fellow Aussie after the shock Six Nations defeat in Paris.Former Waratahs and Scotland coach... All the action as Scotland and England clash in the Six Nations. ‌ England coach Eddie Jones has been ridiculed by a fellow Aussie after the shock Six Nations defeat in Paris.Former Waratahs and Scotland coach... 👓 View full article

