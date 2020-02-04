Global  

Live rugby updates: Scotland v England, Six Nations

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Live rugby updates: Scotland v England, Six NationsAll the action as Scotland and England clash in the Six Nations. ‌ England coach Eddie Jones has been ridiculed by a fellow Aussie after the shock Six Nations defeat in Paris.Former Waratahs and Scotland coach...
News video: Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23

Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23 00:52

 England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting line up following a humbling opening defeat to France.

Scotland vs England: Calm before the storm [Video]Scotland vs England: Calm before the storm

Sky Sports News' James Cole previews Saturday's Six Nations clash between Scotland and England at Murrayfield.

England: Mitchell wary of Hastings threat [Video]England: Mitchell wary of Hastings threat

England defence coach John Mitchell says he is wary of the threat posed by Scotland's fly-half Adam Hastings ahead of their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland.

Sport24.co.za | England beaters France rise in rankings, Boks stay No 1

France have moved above Australia and into sixth place in the World Rugby rankings after defeating England in their Six Nations clash at the Stade de France.
Rugby morning headlines as Ireland hint Wales 'honeymoon' is over and England promise a Six Nations 'war' with Scotland

Rugby morning headlines as Ireland hint Wales 'honeymoon' is over and England promise a Six Nations 'war' with ScotlandWales name their team to face Ireland today
