Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Roy Krishna hat-trick seals ATK playoff berth

Roy Krishna hat-trick seals ATK playoff berth

Indian Express Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mykebou

Michael V. Bolgent Roy Krishna hat-trick seals ATK playoff berth https://t.co/htNyFfFG5e 1 hour ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Roy Krishna hat-trick seals ATK playoff berth https://t.co/V6Fnpw2Vnp https://t.co/ZDX8xaHZQm 1 hour ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports Roy Krishna went into a rampaging mode with a second-half hat-trick as former champions ATK beat Odisha FC 3-1 to s… https://t.co/uZL6zi6Ffi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.