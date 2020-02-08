Remembering Gene Keady and Bob Knight’s rivalry Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Matt Painter on how the competitiveness of head coaches Bob Knight and Gene Keady boosted the rivalry between Indiana and Purdue: "Both those guys' personalities really jump out. The rivalry's still there, but man, it was intense back then." Matt Painter on how the competitiveness of head coaches Bob Knight and Gene Keady boosted the rivalry between Indiana and Purdue: "Both those guys' personalities really jump out. The rivalry's still there, but man, it was intense back then." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this