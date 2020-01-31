Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Osasuna v Real Madrid: Gareth Bale set to return

Osasuna v Real Madrid: Gareth Bale set to return

BBC Sport Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Gareth Bale could feature for Real Madrid for the first time in five games after he was named in their squad for Sunday's match against Osasuna.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Is the world ready for Gareth Bale's esports team?

Is the world ready for Gareth Bale's esports team? 01:13

 Gareth Bale and 38 Entertainment are vying to take on the world of gaming and they plan to do it with 'Ellevens Esports'. Can you guess which game they're planning on conquering first?

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bale going nowhere, insists Zidane [Video]Bale going nowhere, insists Zidane

Zidane says Bale is staying with Real

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published

Bale trains with Real Madrid [Video]Bale trains with Real Madrid

Gareth Bale trains with Real Madrid despite reports linking him with a move back to Tottenham on Deadline Day.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gareth Bale returns to Real Madrid starting line-up

Gareth Bale was named in Real Madrid’s starting line-up for Sunday’s LaLiga meeting with Osasuna at El Sadar. Wales international Bale sat out Madrid’s...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily StarBBC SportFootball.london

Tony Cascarino questions Gareth Bale’s desire to play football as star remains at Real Madrid despite chance to rejoin Tottenham in January

Tony Cascarino believes Gareth Bale should have taken a cut in his wages and forced a move away from Real Madrid. Bale was linked with an exit from the Spanish...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarFootball.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.