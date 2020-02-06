Global  

England beat Scotland in rain and wind-swept Six Nations battle at Murrayfield to win back Calcutta Cup

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
England scored a precious second-half try to claim a tense 13-6 win over Scotland at Murrayfield to win back the Calcutta Cup for the first time in three years. Both teams struggled with the absolutely dreadful conditions in Edinburgh as Storm Ciara set in. The rain was coming down in star-rods and the wind playing […]
 England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting line up following a humbling opening defeat to France.

Sky Sports News' James Cole previews Saturday's Six Nations clash between Scotland and England at Murrayfield.

England defence coach John Mitchell says he is wary of the threat posed by Scotland's fly-half Adam Hastings ahead of their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland.

Eddie Jones has performed major surgery on his England team by making five changes to the side who lost the Six Nations opener vs France. Leicester Tigers...
England defied the treacherous conditions brought to Murrayfield by Storm Ciara to edge Scotland 13-6 and relaunch their Guinness Six Nations title quest.
