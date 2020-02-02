Global  

Six Nations: England's Ellis Genge scores crucial try in win against Scotland

BBC Sport Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Replacement prop Ellis Genge powers over for England's only try of the game in their 13-6 Six Nations win against Scotland at Murrayfield.
News video: Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23

Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23 00:52

 England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting line up following a humbling opening defeat to France.

Scotland vs England: Calm before the storm [Video]Scotland vs England: Calm before the storm

Sky Sports News' James Cole previews Saturday's Six Nations clash between Scotland and England at Murrayfield.

Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry [Video]Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry

England Women's coach Simon Middleton talks up the fierce rivalry between England and Scotland as the two nations set to face off in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Six Nations 2020: Ellis Genge says England shut up the critics with win over Scotland

Try-scorer Ellis Genge refers to England's critics as 'sausages' and says Eddie Jones's team have have shut them up after their 13-6 victory against Scotland at...
Women's Six Nations 2020: 'What a score!' Parsons interception seals Ireland win

Watch Beibhinn Parsons's incredible try as she runs the whole length of the field to seal an 18-14 win for Ireland over Scotland in the Women's Six Nations.
markfranklin77

mark franklin What lovely prose from Ellis Genge (Try scoring England prop) as he describes critics as 'sausages' after Six Natio… https://t.co/0mdhpN87ii 2 minutes ago

Wendy88667924

light RT @my_amigouk: Six Nations 2020: England's Ellis Genge scores crucial try in win against Scotland https://t.co/6qXrFVXeWq @BBCNews https:/… 7 minutes ago

s9tmt

Theresa Travis RT @JackdeMenezes: England regain the Calcutta Cup at the Murrayfield swimming pool On the whistle report from #SCOvENG https://t.co/wbS2… 12 minutes ago

jkfcheddars

jkf BBC News - Ellis Genge: England prop describes critics as 'sausages' after Six Nations win https://t.co/s5kZOiyL1Y 16 minutes ago

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport Six Nations: England's critics are 'a lot of sausages', claims match-winning prop Ellis Genge after Scotland victor… https://t.co/uRTtXTecWm 17 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo Six Nations 2020: England's Ellis Genge scores crucial try in win against Scotland https://t.co/6qXrFVXeWq @BBCNews https://t.co/MyMkPVrJuL 22 minutes ago

KennithDRennie

Kennith D. Rennie Six Nations 2020: England's Ellis Genge scores crucial try in win against Scotland https://t.co/OsfyuBDWqS 27 minutes ago

okembrolek

okem Six Nations 2020: England's Ellis Genge scores crucial try in win against Scotland https://t.co/NtoPbQDtuD 27 minutes ago

