No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self

FOX Sports Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for SelfNo. 3 Kansas has another 20-win season and coach Bill Self got his 700th career victory
Recent related news from verified sources

No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as No. 3 Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season, beating...
Seattle Times


WIBWMitchel

Mitchel Summers RT @WIBWsports: Udoka Azubuike powers No. 3 Kansas past TCU. Bill Self picks up career win number 700. #kubball https://t.co/vhUHIbcZxV 3 hours ago

WIBWsports

WIBW Sports Udoka Azubuike powers No. 3 Kansas past TCU. Bill Self picks up career win number 700. #kubball https://t.co/vhUHIbcZxV 3 hours ago

SalinaPost

Salina Post No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self https://t.co/TI0FrNhbtu https://t.co/kXX7bFFWhg 4 hours ago

knssradio

KNSS Radio No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Coach Self https://t.co/KiyevF0lqt via @knssradio 5 hours ago

GreatBendPost

Great Bend Post No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self https://t.co/4sY179CuJq 6 hours ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self https://t.co/XNQptFDkjp 6 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self https://t.co/pBDbg0ihDA https://t.co/38EbwEMnmf 7 hours ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete No. 3 Kansas gets 20th win 60-46 over TCU, No. 700 for Self https://t.co/hWJ6YxNBQ2 7 hours ago

