'Phenomenal character' - Notts County player ratings from FA Trophy win at Yeovil

Leigh Curtis RT @NottsCountyLive: The player ratings are in and it is the highest round of scores dished out all season. https://t.co/agFjPlAG4P 1 hour ago Nottinghamshire Live Sport The player ratings are in and it is the highest round of scores dished out all season. https://t.co/Aw35NOujqe 1 hour ago NottsCountyLive The player ratings are in and it is the highest round of scores dished out all season. https://t.co/agFjPlAG4P 1 hour ago