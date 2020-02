Mark Rocero RT @KendrickPerkins: I’m straight Trippen!!! I’ve been on @espn The Jump for 3 days and totally forgot to talk about THE TORONTO RAPTORS a… 4 minutes ago Bonnie I jumped on the @raptors bandwagon last spring and was so happy when they won the #NBAChampionship. I might just h… https://t.co/GYCVM49NMf 7 minutes ago mith RT @sarahjenkinsxo: You know the times have changed in Toronto when the bar puts the Raptors pre-game show on the main screens with audio a… 17 minutes ago SAGE RT @BoogeyThat: Toronto Raptors have won 13 in a row. Wow. 1 hour ago Boogey Toronto Raptors have won 13 in a row. Wow. 1 hour ago