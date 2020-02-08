Monfils to meet Pospisil in Montpellier final Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Top seed Gael Monfils beat Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 7-6(4) 6-2 on Saturday to set up a final showdown with Vasek Pospisil at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. 👓 View full article

