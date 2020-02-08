XFL Week 1 scores, updates, highlights: Dragons score league's first TD vs. Defenders

You Might Like

Tweets about this Neon Knight 🌔 🌘 🌑 XFL Week 1 scores, updates, highlights: Defenders beat Dragons, Roughnecks rout Wildcats https://t.co/5G71ipfdl0 https://t.co/vkr4Q39aqZ 15 minutes ago TheUrbanNewz XFL Week 1 scores, updates, highlights: Defenders beat Dragons, Roughnecks connect on big plays - CBS Sports… https://t.co/itnnCPm5cC 29 minutes ago mir quadeer XFL Week 1 scores, updates, highlights: Defenders beat Dragons, Roughnecks rout Wildcats https://t.co/H9ioGbmcOt vi… https://t.co/6iiBv5QeGa 31 minutes ago The News Publisher XFL Week 1 scores, updates, highlights: Defenders beat Dragons in big-play thriller https://t.co/FWYzGoiVK6 https://t.co/1vA8E4IyOu 32 minutes ago XFL Stats https://t.co/9gmlf7CmD3 Big plays on the big stage. Catch some of the highlights from the opening games of the XFL… https://t.co/kuygo6On9Y 47 minutes ago Verbal Terrorist XFL Week 1 scores, updates, highlights: Defenders beat Dragons, Roughnecks connect on big plays https://t.co/nXR9e1Vgy1 1 hour ago NashvilleNewsChannel Nashville News XFL Week 1 scores, updates, highlights: Defenders beat Dragons, Roughnecks connect on big plays - CB… https://t.co/mQP9uTsC8a 2 hours ago Verdant Square XFL Week 1 scores, updates, highlights: Defenders beat Dragons, Roughnecks connect on big plays - CBS Sports… https://t.co/F0I7umOZya 2 hours ago