The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Pelicans and Pacers.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Clippers vs. Kings odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven model on 33-16 run The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Thursday's Clippers vs. Kings matchup 10,000 times.

CBS Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this K Dubb Pelicans vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from advanced computer model… https://t.co/9Qj8DOoNIG 4 hours ago