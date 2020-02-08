Vasek Pospisil shocks Goffin on way to finals vs. world No. 9 Monfils

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil upset Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to advance to the final of the Open Sud de France on Saturday in Montpellier.

