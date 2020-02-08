Emre Can scores sensational debut goal as Borussia Dortmund are defeated by Bayer Leverkusen in five-goal thriller

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Emre Can’s career has been anything but plane-sailing since he left Liverpool in 2018. The Germany international decided to leave the Reds to join Juventus, but after a disappointing first season with the Serie A giants he lost his place in the first team. Following the arrival of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, Can was […] 👓 View full article

