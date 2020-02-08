Global  

Emre Can scores sensational debut goal as Borussia Dortmund are defeated by Bayer Leverkusen in five-goal thriller

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Emre Can’s career has been anything but plane-sailing since he left Liverpool in 2018. The Germany international decided to leave the Reds to join Juventus, but after a disappointing first season with the Serie A giants he lost his place in the first team. Following the arrival of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, Can was […]
Bundesliga: Bender breaks Dortmund hearts in seven goal Leverkusen loss

Two goals in a minute turned a 3-2 win to a 4-3 loss for Borussia Dortmund against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday night. Lars Bender and Leon Bailey turned the...
Deutsche Welle

Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Borussia Dortmund: Leon Bailey and Lars Bender score late to win thriller

Borussia Dortmund miss the chance to go joint-top of the Bundesliga as Bayer Leverkusen score two late goals to steal an unlikely victory at BayArena.
BBC Sport


Derrobates

kyaligonza derick Emre can scores a sensational goal on his debut to give Dortmund the lead against leverkusen. 🔥 #B04BVB https://t.co/CISk2APNAQ 2 hours ago

