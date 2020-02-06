Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ellis Genge hits out at critics after England get Six Nations campaign back on track with hard-fought victory over Scotland

Ellis Genge hits out at critics after England get Six Nations campaign back on track with hard-fought victory over Scotland

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Match winner Ellis Genge hit out at the critics and head coach Eddie Jones took a swipe at the Murrayfield crowd following England’s 13-6 victory over Scotland in the Six Nations. Genge scored the only try of a hard-fought contest played out in miserable conditions as England bounced back from their opening defeat to France […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Scotland vs England: Calm before the storm

Scotland vs England: Calm before the storm 01:58

 Sky Sports News' James Cole previews Saturday's Six Nations clash between Scotland and England at Murrayfield.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry [Video]Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry

England Women's coach Simon Middleton talks up the fierce rivalry between England and Scotland as the two nations set to face off in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published

Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23 [Video]Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23

England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | England return to winning ways against Scotland

England got their Six Nations campaign back on track with a narrow win over Scotland at a rain-swept and windy Murrayfield.
News24 Also reported by •IndependentBBC Sport

Live rugby updates: Scotland v England, Six Nations

Live rugby updates: Scotland v England, Six NationsAll the action as Scotland and England clash in the Six Nations. ‌ England coach Eddie Jones has been ridiculed by a fellow Aussie after the shock Six Nations...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •IndependentWales Online

Tweets about this

RugbyPass

RugbyPass “We had a bump in the road last week and everyone was writing us off, saying we weren’t good enough, saying that ou… https://t.co/EzXvl3an86 2 minutes ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Ellis Genge hits out at critics after England get Six Nations campaign back on track with... - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/TN456rFUU8 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.