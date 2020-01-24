Global  

Scotland: Gregor Townsend backs Stuart Hogg after another mistake

BBC Sport Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was "an inch or two away from a brilliant decision" despite a costly error in the loss to England, says Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland's Stuart Hogg must 'flush' big error - Gregor Townsend

"Outstanding" Scotland captain Stuart Hogg should "flush" the error that cost his team a try against Ireland, says head coach Gregor Townsend.
Scotland v England: Gregor Townsend focuses on England over Finn Russell

A return to the Scotland squad remains possible for fly-half Finn Russell, but Gregor Townsend hints at remaining tension.
