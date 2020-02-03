Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Under 2.5 goals at Millwall vs West Brom 4/5 for Sunday’s Championship showdown

Under 2.5 goals at Millwall vs West Brom 4/5 for Sunday’s Championship showdown

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 4/5 @ Bet 365 Two sides who are desperately seeking some stability, West Brom will make the trip to play-off outsiders Millwall on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Millwall may have managed to snatch a 0-0 stalemate away at Sheffield Wednesday last week, the Lions’ shock play-off […]

The post Under 2.5 goals at Millwall vs West Brom 4/5 for Sunday’s Championship showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Millwall 0-2 West Brom: Baggies go four points clear in Championship

Dara O’Shea followed up Filip Krovinovic’s opener with his first senior goal as West Brom won 2-0 at Millwall to move four points clear at the top of the...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Team TalkBBC Local NewsExpress and Star

Millwall set to be handed boost ahead of West Brom visit

Millwall set to be handed boost ahead of West Brom visitMillwall v West Brom - Albion head to the capital again next Sunday to tackle the Lions, who are putting together a promotion push of their own
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •BBC Local NewsExpress and StarWalsall Advertiser

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.