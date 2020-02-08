Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Seattle Dragons can’t keep up with DC Defenders in season-opening loss on XFL’s inaugural weekend

Seattle Dragons can’t keep up with DC Defenders in season-opening loss on XFL’s inaugural weekend

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The Seattle Dragons pulled off a handful of highlight plays, but lost to the DC Defenders 31-19 in the XFL's first game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Seattle Dragons lineman Dillon Day curses in live interview during XFL opener on ABC

The XFL is bringing a series of bold innovations to its broadcasts, among them live interviews during games. This one backfired.
USATODAY.com

Follow the Seattle Sea Dragons vs. the DC Defenders live!

The XFL is upon us! Follow the first game of the season.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

BrettMBSShow

Lifelong Seattle Dragons fan Brett Miller RT @SeaTimesSports: The teams pulled off a handful of highlights in the XFL's first game, but the Seattle Dragons failed to keep up with th… 7 minutes ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports The teams pulled off a handful of highlights in the XFL's first game, but the Seattle Dragons failed to keep up wit… https://t.co/zWqbyq1Kah 2 hours ago

Ryan00487726

Ryan_Murphy Football81 Fumble by Seattle, recovered by DC. The Dragons keep shooting themselves in the foot with Turnovers. 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.