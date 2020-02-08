Seattle Dragons can’t keep up with DC Defenders in season-opening loss on XFL’s inaugural weekend

Lifelong Seattle Dragons fan Brett Miller RT @SeaTimesSports: The teams pulled off a handful of highlights in the XFL's first game, but the Seattle Dragons failed to keep up with th… 7 minutes ago Seattle Times Sports The teams pulled off a handful of highlights in the XFL's first game, but the Seattle Dragons failed to keep up wit… https://t.co/zWqbyq1Kah 2 hours ago Ryan_Murphy Football81 Fumble by Seattle, recovered by DC. The Dragons keep shooting themselves in the foot with Turnovers. 2 hours ago