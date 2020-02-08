North Dakota St wins 5th straight, beats Oral Roberts, 83-76

Global  

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid had a career-high 31 points as North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 83-76 on Saturday. Rocky Kreuser had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State (18-7, 9-2 Summit League), which won its fifth straight game. Sam Griesel added 13 points. Tyson Ward had 12 points, six rebounds […]
