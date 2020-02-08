Global  

Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus: Old Lady stunned by late turnaround

Saturday, 8 February 2020
Hellas Verona ignited the Serie A title race with a dramatic 2-1 win over champions Juventus on Saturday, scoring twice in the final 14 minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo had netted in a 10th successive league game. Ronaldo had seemingly secured Juve a hard-fought win with his fine individual goal 25 minutes from time, but Verona […]

Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus: Giampaolo Pazzini scores late penalty awarded by VAR to shock Juve

Giampaolo Pazzini scores a late penalty, awarded by the video assistant referee, to hand Hellas Verona a shock victory over Serie A leaders Juventus.
BBC Sport

Ronaldo extends scoring streak but Verona shock Juventus

Giampaolo Pazzini scores a late penalty, awarded by the video assistant referee, to hand Hellas Verona a shock victory over Serie A leaders Juventus.
BBC News


