Basketball Hall of Famer Nate 'Tiny' Archibald talks about Brooklyn's own Connie Hawkins' days in the NBA and how he played with pride and determination.



Recent related news from verified sources Part 1: Hall of Famer Nate Archibald says NBA didn't see best of Connie Hawkins Nate Archibald discussed the journey of Phoenix Suns legend Connie Hawkins at an event honoring Hawkins at Barclays Center in Hawkins' native Brooklyn.

azcentral.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this azcentral sports Part 1: Hall of Famer Archibald says NBA didn't see best of Hawkins https://t.co/UF6mZkUHwq 1 week ago RJ Hamster RT @azcsports: Part 2: Hall of Famer Nate 'Tiny' Archibald talks about Connie Hawkins pride, determination https://t.co/1mq33wWpYj 1 week ago azcentral sports Part 2: Hall of Famer Nate 'Tiny' Archibald talks about Connie Hawkins pride, determination https://t.co/1mq33wWpYj 1 week ago