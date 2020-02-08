Kell Brook KO: Watch as ‘Special One’ returns with stunning left-hook knockout of Mark DeLuca
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Kell Brook returned to the ring with an explosive left-hook knockout of Mark DeLuca on Saturday night in Sheffield. The 33-year-old had not fought since underperforming against Michael Zerafa in December 2018, but impressed once again as he got back to business. 💥 BROOK BLASTS OUT DELUCA! 💥@SpecialKBrook is back! A huge left hand in […]
At 33, Brook has been a professional boxer since 2004 but has always struggled to fully convince as a genuine world class fighter Independent Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Daily Star •BBC Local News
Kell Brook makes a victorious return to the ring after 14 months away by knocking out American Mark DeLuca in the seventh round at his hometown Sheffield Arena. BBC Sport Also reported by •talkSPORT •Daily Star •BBC Local News
