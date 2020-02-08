Global  

Kell Brook KO: Watch as ‘Special One’ returns with stunning left-hook knockout of Mark DeLuca

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Kell Brook returned to the ring with an explosive left-hook knockout of Mark DeLuca on Saturday night in Sheffield. The 33-year-old had not fought since underperforming against Michael Zerafa in December 2018, but impressed once again as he got back to business. 💥 BROOK BLASTS OUT DELUCA! 💥@SpecialKBrook is back! A huge left hand in […]
Kell Brook in boxing's last chance saloon when he fights Mark DeLuca in Sheffield tonight

At 33, Brook has been a professional boxer since 2004 but has always struggled to fully convince as a genuine world class fighter
Kell Brook v Mark DeLuca: British boxer wins by knockout on return to ring

Kell Brook makes a victorious return to the ring after 14 months away by knocking out American Mark DeLuca in the seventh round at his hometown Sheffield Arena.
