Shane Frederick Darn-good shift by Walker Duehr just now. Couple of hits. Very active. 20 minutes ago

• playing games by summer walker hits different at this time of the day 😔❤️🎶 34 minutes ago

Kix Walker RT @realDonaldTrump: Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player… 44 minutes ago

One News Page XFL on FOX | P.J. Walker hits Cam Phillips deep for the first Roughnecks TD of the season: https://t.co/XynaJCxZK2 53 minutes ago

XFL News + Updates Roughnecks take the lead! Walker hits Sam Mobley on a 39-yard TD! 18-17 @XFLRoughnecks. 1 hour ago

Sean Davich Walker hits the pipe. #B1GHockey 1 hour ago

AJ Jones PJ Walker hits Sam Mobley for a 37 yd TD! Another missed PAT makes it #Roughnecks 18 -17 over #Wildcats #XFL 1 hour ago