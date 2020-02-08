Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > XFL on FOX | P.J. Walker hits Cam Phillips deep for the first Roughnecks TD of the season

XFL on FOX | P.J. Walker hits Cam Phillips deep for the first Roughnecks TD of the season

FOX Sports Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
XFL on FOX | P.J. Walker hits Cam Phillips deep for the first Roughnecks TD of the seasonThe Houston Roughnecks strike first as P.J. Walker finds Cam Phillips down the sideline for a 50-yard TD to take a 6-0 lead on the Wildcats.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

puckato

Shane Frederick Darn-good shift by Walker Duehr just now. Couple of hits. Very active. 20 minutes ago

amakamonee

 playing games by summer walker hits different at this time of the day 😔❤️🎶 34 minutes ago

kix_walker

Kix Walker RT @realDonaldTrump: Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player… 44 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page XFL on FOX | P.J. Walker hits Cam Phillips deep for the first Roughnecks TD of the season: https://t.co/XynaJCxZK2 53 minutes ago

xfl_updates

XFL News + Updates Roughnecks take the lead! Walker hits Sam Mobley on a 39-yard TD! 18-17 @XFLRoughnecks1 hour ago

SeanDavich

Sean Davich Walker hits the pipe. #B1GHockey 1 hour ago

lunchbreakkyok

AJ Jones PJ Walker hits Sam Mobley for a 37 yd TD! Another missed PAT makes it #Roughnecks 18 -17 over #Wildcats #XFL 1 hour ago

JustJhair

Jhair A. Romero We just got a TDECU Leap after the Roughnecks TD. Walker hits James Butler for the 16-yd score. @XFLWildcats lead still 14-12. 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.