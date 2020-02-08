XFL on FOX | P.J. Walker hits Cam Phillips deep for the first Roughnecks TD of the season Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Houston Roughnecks strike first as P.J. Walker finds Cam Phillips down the sideline for a 50-yard TD to take a 6-0 lead on the Wildcats.

