Sources: King set to rejoin Rivera as full-time asst.

ESPN Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The Washington Redskins are working to make Jennifer King the first African American female full-time assistant coach in the NFL, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN. King would join the staff as an offensive assistant, a source told ESPN's David Newton.
