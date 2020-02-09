Sources: King set to rejoin Rivera as full-time asst.

The Washington Redskins are working to make Jennifer King the first African American female full-time assistant coach in the NFL, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN. King would join the staff as an offensive assistant, a source told ESPN's David Newton.

