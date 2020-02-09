Global  

Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100

FOX Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 win over the Hornets
Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 victory over the Hornets on...
