WITN Sports MAVS TOP BUGS Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas #Mavericks cruised to a 116-1… https://t.co/kndn15iCkz 50 minutes ago Steve Reed Seth Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100 https://t.co/rQIjiFlYXA 51 minutes ago K Dubb Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100 https://t.co/zfxvxuOvwJ #sports #feedly 1 hour ago Distinct Athlete Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100 https://t.co/HDdYpTWBtA 1 hour ago Stephen Wright RT @NBCDFWSports: Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets --> https://t.co/E0DvJzPcRq https://t.co/1UwZpJCWSi 1 hour ago NBCDFWSports Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets --> https://t.co/E0DvJzPcRq https://t.co/1UwZpJCWSi 1 hour ago AP Sports Seth Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100. https://t.co/49MUq8O9uF 2 hours ago Dallas Taxi Cab "Curry Returns Home, Scores 26 as Mavs Rout Hornets 116-100" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/uStiIhMFQD 2 hours ago