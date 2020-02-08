Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > U-19 World Cup: No change in approach, says Paras Mhambrey

U-19 World Cup: No change in approach, says Paras Mhambrey

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
U-19 World Cup: No change in approach, says Paras MhambreyWhile the senior Indian team have developed the reputation of being masters of the chase, the juniors are taking a similar route.

Since last July, the India U-19 team have won 25 of their 28 ODIs, 15 of them coming while chasing. The Boys in Blue dished out a dominant performance in their semi-final against arch-rivals...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Not everyone will play for India or be part of a World Cup team’: Paras Mhambrey


Indian Express


Tweets about this

MarkDog227

Mark @pasrealiste @ProfSteveKeen All things climate change is real except that man is so insignificant a species that th… https://t.co/CGMcNKdhw0 45 minutes ago

MajesticIX

Real World @Tarakeaboy @Nkololotz As educators, we've all had at least one student approach us with the question, "How will th… https://t.co/b9sZnlCgvR 2 hours ago

DevastadorK

Senegalés Battu RT @TwitterSafety: A critical part of this change was developing this with input from the public, civil society groups, and academic expert… 5 hours ago

EbA

Eb Adeyeri RT @TEDxBristol: "Through a more mindful approach to balancing the world online with events around us, we can save social media, and make i… 5 hours ago

Owenmoans2

Owen moans And it doesn’t mean the world is going to end in the next 12 fucking years which is a narrative that pisses me off… https://t.co/NL5jWFOTXI 5 hours ago

kateemma22

Kate Murray RT @Strattyg: These are amazing. If the Liberal Party approached the First World War like they approach climate change. CREDIT: James Ra… 7 hours ago

Grtgrt788

Graeme @MarkPalmerST @SundayTimesScot @CraigWatsonpix Great article 👏. I do see where he is coming from - it’s an approach… https://t.co/8MkI68FAr9 10 hours ago

CK_Mandal

Chandan Kumar Mandal 🐘🐅🦏 RT @manjeetdhakal: “We need to change the victim narrative that we are a vulnerable and poor country, and take proactive leadership to help… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.