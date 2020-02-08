U-19 World Cup: No change in approach, says Paras Mhambrey

Mark @pasrealiste @ProfSteveKeen All things climate change is real except that man is so insignificant a species that th… https://t.co/CGMcNKdhw0 45 minutes ago Real World @Tarakeaboy @Nkololotz As educators, we've all had at least one student approach us with the question, "How will th… https://t.co/b9sZnlCgvR 2 hours ago Senegalés Battu RT @TwitterSafety: A critical part of this change was developing this with input from the public, civil society groups, and academic expert… 5 hours ago Eb Adeyeri RT @TEDxBristol: "Through a more mindful approach to balancing the world online with events around us, we can save social media, and make i… 5 hours ago Owen moans And it doesn’t mean the world is going to end in the next 12 fucking years which is a narrative that pisses me off… https://t.co/NL5jWFOTXI 5 hours ago Kate Murray RT @Strattyg: These are amazing. If the Liberal Party approached the First World War like they approach climate change. CREDIT: James Ra… 7 hours ago Graeme @MarkPalmerST @SundayTimesScot @CraigWatsonpix Great article 👏. I do see where he is coming from - it’s an approach… https://t.co/8MkI68FAr9 10 hours ago Chandan Kumar Mandal 🐘🐅🦏 RT @manjeetdhakal: “We need to change the victim narrative that we are a vulnerable and poor country, and take proactive leadership to help… 13 hours ago