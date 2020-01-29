Global  

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma guide India to big win over Australia

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime half-century as India finally produced a good batting display to record a seven-wicket win over Australia here on Saturday, keeping their hopes alive for a place in the final of the women's T20 tri-series. Australia posted 173 for 5 courtesy a 57-ball 93 from Ashleigh Gardner and Meg...
Watch: Fans hopeful as India take on New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Watch: Fans hopeful as India take on New Zealand in 2nd ODI 01:32

 Fans are hopeful of India's win in 2nd ODI as India take on New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. India lost 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets.

What young India wants [Video]What young India wants

India is among the world's youngest nations. More than half of its population, over 600 million people, is under the age of 25. That is an extraordinary demographic that gives a sense of importance of..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 08:54Published

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win [Video]India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma guide India to seven-wicket win over Australia in women Tri-series 2020

Chasing 174, India got off to a quickfire start as openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on 70 runs in the opening six overs. With India looking in firm...
Zee News

Australia beat India, win women's tri-series final

Opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia beat India by 11 runs to win the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series here on Wednesday. Set a target of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian ExpressThe AgeDNA

