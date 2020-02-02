IND vs NZ: India lose it

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Auckland:* New Zealand had lost their seventh wicket for just 187 runs on the board in the 38th over and it did appear that India's decision to bowl first was a masterstroke.



Almost similarly, India lost their seventh wicket in the 32nd over with even a lower score of 153. However, the comparison ended there as New Zealand... *Auckland:* New Zealand had lost their seventh wicket for just 187 runs on the board in the 38th over and it did appear that India's decision to bowl first was a masterstroke.Almost similarly, India lost their seventh wicket in the 32nd over with even a lower score of 153. However, the comparison ended there as New Zealand 👓 View full article

