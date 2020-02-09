Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > MacKinnon scores winner, Avalanche edge Blue Jackets 2-1

MacKinnon scores winner, Avalanche edge Blue Jackets 2-1

FOX Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
MacKinnon scores winner, Avalanche edge Blue Jackets 2-1Nathan MacKinnon scored the tiebreaking goal late and Philipp Grubauer had 31 saves as Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights 02:38

 Watch the Game Highlights from Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche, 02/08/2020

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Avalanche rally in third for win over Blue Jackets

The Avalanche rallied for two third-period goals to defeat the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.
Denver Post

MacKinnon scores 32nd goal as Avalanche beat Wild 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his 32nd goal of the season, Pavel Francouz made 34 saves and the Colorado Avalanche ended their road trip with...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.