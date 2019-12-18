Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win

Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win

FOX Sports Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight winRaptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The NBA's Best of the Decade [Video]The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute [Video]Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute

Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute. Durant was notoriously missing from the slideshow of 22 photos. posted by the Golden State Warriors official Twitter..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fred VanVleet continues breakout season, leads Raptors past Nets for franchise-record 14th straight win

VanVleet finished with 29 points and six assists
CBS Sports

Raptors tie team record with 11th straight win, beat Bulls

TORONTO (AP) — Terence Davis scored a career-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dallas_Jutte

Dallas Jutte Toronto Raptors: VanVleet scores 29 points, Raptors beat Nets for 14th straight win https://t.co/qLkrfvAp1N #Raptors 4 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win https://t.co/vNA5zF8hmH #nba https://t.co/ILIBoMMKtv 9 minutes ago

Adamski

Adam Peariso 🇨🇦 RT @CTVNews: Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win https://t.co/TLqE8bfdHq https://t.co/r1L2WkyhIM 14 minutes ago

greenurlifenow

Bonnie VanVleet scores 29 points, @Raptors beat Nets for 14th straight win @Sportsnet https://t.co/ZvUrf9KWAY #Toronto #NBA #WeTheNorth 15 minutes ago

mariareza_ca

Alexandra RT @CP24: VanVleet scores 29 points and Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win https://t.co/FmoRhplmpe https://t.co/hsVcB8enJ9 19 minutes ago

GerryCummings

Gerry Cummings RT @globeandmail: VanVleet scores 29 points and Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win https://t.co/eWCJYnF2KO @Globe_Sports https… 21 minutes ago

FloraFromDaRock

Flora Dooley-Cohen 🇨🇦 RT @Sportsnet: Fred VanVleet scored 29 points as the @Raptors stretched their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games with a victory ov… 21 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now VanVleet scores 29 points and Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win - National Basketball Association New… https://t.co/B6leyBQn6L 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.