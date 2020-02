Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan McLaughlin scored a career-high 24 points, Malik Beasley added 23 in his Minnesota debut and the new-look Timberwolves snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Karl-Anthony Towns just missed a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the […]