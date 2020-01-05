Kovalchuk scores in OT, Canadiens rally past Maple Leafs 2-1
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () MONTREAL (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk scored 1:43 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied for a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Marco Scandella tied the score late in the third period for the Canadiens, who have won three straight and seven of their last nine. Carey Price stopped 22 shots […]
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports