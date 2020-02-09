Juventus confirm Dybala contract talks

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici confirmed the Serie A giants had started contract talks with attacker Paulo Dybala. Dybala, 26, is enjoying a good season for Juve despite being linked with a move away from Turin, scoring 11 goals in 29 games in all competitions. The Argentina international is contracted until 2022, and Paratici said […]



