Juventus confirm Dybala contract talks

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici confirmed the Serie A giants had started contract talks with attacker Paulo Dybala. Dybala, 26, is enjoying a good season for Juve despite being linked with a move away from Turin, scoring 11 goals in 29 games in all competitions. The Argentina international is contracted until 2022, and Paratici said […]

