Sport24.co.za | Eddie Jones says Murrayfield crowd 'without manners'

News24 Sunday, 9 February 2020
Eddie Jones accused spectators at Murrayfield crowd of being "without manners" following England's hard-fought 13-6 win over Scotland.
