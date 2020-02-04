Sport24.co.za | Eddie Jones says Murrayfield crowd 'without manners'

Eddie Jones accused spectators at Murrayfield crowd of being "without manners" following England's hard-fought 13-6 win over Scotland.



Recent related news from verified sources Eddie Jones says England will be ready to tackle ‘niggly’ Scotland Eddie Jones insists England will be ready for any provocation in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash at Murrayfield after branding Scotland “niggly”.

Belfast Telegraph 4 days ago



Eddie Jones says England will get stronger throughout the Six Nations Eddie Jones says England will get stronger through the Six Nations after grinding out victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

BBC Sport 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this