Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win

Recent related videos from verified sources The NBA's Best of the Decade The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27Published on December 20, 2019 Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute Kevin Durant Left Out of Warriors' 'Franchise of the Decade' Tribute. Durant was notoriously missing from the slideshow of 22 photos. posted by the Golden State Warriors official Twitter.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published on December 18, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Fred VanVleet continues breakout season, leads Raptors past Nets for franchise-record 14th straight win VanVleet finished with 29 points and six assists

CBS Sports 2 hours ago



Raptors tie team record with 11th straight win, beat Bulls TORONTO (AP) — Terence Davis scored a career-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls...

Seattle Times 6 days ago





