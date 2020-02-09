London looked solid. Compositions were varied. The atmosphere was hype. Our writers saw several unexpected things happen on day 1 of the Overwatch League's 2020 season.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chojinki RT @UxMatte: The most unexpected things in each Overwatch League opening-day match https://t.co/TTGVLBilU5 https://t.co/LfXekNwpFJ 31 seconds ago Mateo Rebolledo The most unexpected things in each Overwatch League opening-day match https://t.co/TTGVLBilU5 https://t.co/LfXekNwpFJ 2 minutes ago Follow x Follow The most unexpected things in each Overwatch League opening-day match https://t.co/x9q4SLJv2k #PTY #Panama https://t.co/j8imcp3Xw6 14 minutes ago 99.9 Jamz The most unexpected things in each Overwatch League opening day match https://t.co/LZwWM4AvT1 https://t.co/ixGYRC45Ji 53 minutes ago Sports News The most unexpected things in each Overwatch League opening-day match https://t.co/psUVIWILrB 1 hour ago Brandon Leopoldus The most unexpected things in each Overwatch League opening-day match https://t.co/mLYz8l3Ls0 https://t.co/K0QUYaBShS 1 hour ago Dizzed.com The most unexpected things in each Overwatch League opening-day match https://t.co/k0IbQCLIYu 2 hours ago The National Reporter The most unexpected things in each Overwatch League opening day match https://t.co/in7jNpaets https://t.co/JbIT5Swv6k 2 hours ago