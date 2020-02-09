New-look Timberwolves stomp Clippers, drain franchise-record 26 3-pointers Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Malik Beasley and the Minnesota Timberwolves set a franchise record with 26 makes from downtown in the 142-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Malik Beasley and the Minnesota Timberwolves set a franchise record with 26 makes from downtown in the 142-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this