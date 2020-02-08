Global  

Rajiv case convicts: TN guv holds key to freedom

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
One signature — that of Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit — now stands between the seven life convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and their freedom.
