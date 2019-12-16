Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC: Justin Tafa gets first UFC win taking out Juan Adams early at UFC 247

UFC: Justin Tafa gets first UFC win taking out Juan Adams early at UFC 247

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
UFC: Justin Tafa gets first UFC win taking out Juan Adams early at UFC 247Justin Tafa knows what it's like to be the hometown guy getting knocked out in front of his local fans. Now he's shared that with Houston's Juan Adams. Looking to bounce back from his knockout loss at UFC 243 in Melbourne late last...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UFC 246: Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds [Video]UFC 246: Conor McGregor beats Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds

Conor McGregor needed only 40 seconds to defeat Donald Cerrone in his eagerly anticipated UFC return in Las Vegas. McGregor, fighting for the first time in 15 months at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published

UFC Welterweight fight was also a fight to represent the American Dream [Video]UFC Welterweight fight was also a fight to represent the American Dream

The UFC’S “Super Villain” faced-off against the “Nigerian Nightmare”… can you guess who won?

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 01:15Published


Tweets about this

volkstyles

Volkman Justin Tafa gets his first UFC win! #UFC247 https://t.co/ODq82N8sZh 1 hour ago

mma_oth

Overtime Heroics MMA Fight results - @justin_tafa gets his win win inside the UFC with a big first round finish !!! #UFC247 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.