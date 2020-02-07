|
Dube has goal, 2 assists as Flames beat Canucks 6-2
Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist for a career-high three-point night, and the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2
