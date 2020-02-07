Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Barcelona ready to take make huge loss on Philippe Coutinho by flogging for £77m

Barcelona ready to take make huge loss on Philippe Coutinho by flogging for £77m

Daily Star Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Barcelona ready to take make huge loss on Philippe Coutinho by flogging for £77mBarcelona signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool for £142m
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barcelona ready to let Coutinho go

According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to let Phillippe Coutinho leave the Nou Camp on a permanent basis for a fee of around...
SoccerNews.com

Euro Paper Talk: Barcelona tempt Liverpool with bargain price for Coutinho return; Dybala future update

Barcelona are ready to sell Coutinho for a massive loss and Tottenham look to have been dealt a blow to their hopes of signing Dybala. The post Euro Paper...
Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fbbsix

Super League Barcelona ready to take make huge loss on Philippe Coutinho by flogging for £77m https://t.co/rbp5ulCFoP 3 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Barcelona ready to take make huge loss on Philippe Coutinho by flogging for £77m #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/9MMF39OVgk 30 minutes ago

iLiverpoolApp

Liverpool News 365 Daily Star: Barcelona ready to take make huge loss on Philippe Coutinho by flogging for £77m… https://t.co/6U9pF9TRbJ 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.