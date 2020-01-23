Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo nearing Serie A scoring record after goal for Juventus vs Verona

Cristiano Ronaldo nearing Serie A scoring record after goal for Juventus vs Verona

Daily Star Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo nearing Serie A scoring record after goal for Juventus vs VeronaCristiano Ronaldo scored for the 10th successive Serie A game for Juventus in the 2-1 loss at Verona on Saturday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus [Video]Cristiano Ronaldo hits goal-scoring milestone for Juventus

Living legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another brace for Juventus Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Why is Serie A so appealing to PL stars? [Video]Why is Serie A so appealing to PL stars?

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to Juventus paved the way for more Premier League stars to make a move to Serie A, according to Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo matches Trezeguet feat with goal in ninth straight Serie A game

Cristiano Ronaldo emulated a feat last achieved in December 2005 as he continued his stunning goalscoring streak for Juventus on Sunday. The five-time Ballon...
SoccerNews.com

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace, Juventus consolidate lead

*Milan:* Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his scoring streak to nine consecutive league games with a penalty double on Sunday as Serie A leaders Juventus bounced back...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Cristiano Ronaldo nearing Serie A scoring record after scoring for Juventus vs Verona https://t.co/7cCLCSQOc3 https://t.co/efLmYtohyQ 28 seconds ago

fbbsix

Super League Cristiano Ronaldo nearing Serie A scoring record after goal for Juventus vs Verona https://t.co/guJrW8kyJT 8 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the 10th successive Serie A game for Juventus in the 2-1 loss at Verona on Saturday https://t.co/B8fWL67Tnn 27 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo nearing Serie A record after scoring for Juventus vs Verona #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/YxBbWeFskU 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.