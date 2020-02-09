Global  

Dube has goal, 2 assists as Flames beat Canucks 6-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist for a career-high three-point night, and the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 Saturday might. Milan Lucic and Derek Ryan each had a goal and assist for the Flames,who snapped a three-game skid. Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Tobias Rieder also […]
