UFC 247: Daniel Cormier said what every UFC fan was thinking after Jon Jones’ close victory over Dominick Reyes

talkSPORT Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Jon Jones managed to get the job done against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, even if fans didn’t totally agree with the scorecards. It was a close fight, but most people accept that Reyes won the first two rounds, Jones clearly won the final two rounds and anyone could have won the third. Still, Reyes […]
UFC 247 RESULTS: Jon Jones retains again Dominick Reyes with questionable scorecards, Valentina Shevchenko retains

UFC 247 went down from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday night and featured a blockbuster double main event. Two of the best mixed martial artists...
Still the champ: Jones tops Reyes in close decision

Jon Jones beat Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision Saturday night to retain his light heavyweight belt and become the winningest UFC fighter ever in title...
