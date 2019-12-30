UFC 247: Daniel Cormier said what every UFC fan was thinking after Jon Jones’ close victory over Dominick Reyes

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jon Jones managed to get the job done against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, even if fans didn’t totally agree with the scorecards. It was a close fight, but most people accept that Reyes won the first two rounds, Jones clearly won the final two rounds and anyone could have won the third. Still, Reyes […] 👓 View full article

