India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score, Under-19 World Cup 2020 Final LIVE Updates: BAN win toss, elect to field

Indian Express Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Defending champions India take on Bangladesh in ICC U19 World Cup final

Irrespective of what happens in Sunday’s final, India have reinforced the fact that they are undisputed leaders at the under-19 level and the cricketing...
Zee News Also reported by •Indian ExpressNews24

New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score, World Cup 2020 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh start well, get early wicket


Indian Express

MrShah59787121

Jobang Taba. RT @IExpressSports: Bangladesh win their first ever U19 World Cup title!! 🏆 Tough luck for #TeamIndia! Well played, Bangladesh. 👏 HIGHL… 2 minutes ago

indosecular

Kas RT @teamxecutor: Wow...Mubarak and congratulations Bangladesh for excellent innings. https://t.co/0J7StEvTz3 7 minutes ago

azharparvaiz_

Azhar Parvaiz RT @CricketNDTV: Bangladesh (170/7) beat India (177) by 3 wickets (DLS) in final to win their maiden Under-19 Cricket World Cup title #U19… 13 minutes ago

teamxecutor

Salam2U 🌴 Wow...Mubarak and congratulations Bangladesh for excellent innings. https://t.co/0J7StEvTz3 13 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvBAN #U19CWC | Bangladesh 170/7 (Emon 47) beat India 177 all out (Jaiswal 88) by 3 wickets (DLS) to win maiden U19 Wo… 17 minutes ago

SardarTariqDog9

Sardar Tariq Dogar RT @NadeemMughalkhi: #Bangladesh beats #India to lift #U19WorldCup Congrats to young Bangladesh team.. Surgical strike on India's #CAA_NRC… 34 minutes ago

MajorGeneralPC

Major General PC SEN Highlights, India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2020, Final, Full cricket score: Bangladesh win by three wickets, lif… https://t.co/G43HD4iQYg 36 minutes ago

NadeemMughalkhi

Nadeem Mughal #Bangladesh beats #India to lift #U19WorldCup Congrats to young Bangladesh team.. Surgical strike on India's… https://t.co/gppcz53b5w 38 minutes ago

