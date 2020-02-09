Global  

Busch Clash at Daytona represents beginning of end for 7-time champ Jimmie Johnson

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sunday's exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway marks the first stop for Jimmie Johnson, who will retire following the 2020 NASCAR season.
Daytona 500 starts Jimmie Johnson's farewell tour

Jimmie Johnson, seeking his first win in 95 races, has a goal to remain relevant in his final NASCAR season as a full-time driver.
ESPN Also reported by •CBS SportsSeattle Times

NASCAR notebook: Johnson pushes limits before Daytona qualifying

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Jimmie Johnson ran three times on Sunday, but only two of the occasions involved his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.
Reuters Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle Times

