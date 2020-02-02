Newcastle Jets 4-3 Central Coast Mariners: Petratos nets double in derby

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Newcastle Jets boosted their slim A-League finals chances with a thrilling 4-3 F3 derby win over the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League on Sunday. Dimitri Petratos’ double lifted the Jets to a deserved win in wet conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium. With Carl Robinson, who will take over as Jets head coach on […]



