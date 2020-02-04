Raptors face the Timberwolves on 14-game win streak

Toronto aims to continue its 14-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota



Recent related news from verified sources Nearing franchise-best win streak, reigning champion Raptors continue to surprise Few people picked the Toronto Raptors to do much this season. But despite a banged-up roster, and boasting no bona fide superstars, the Raptors are poised to set...

CBC.ca 5 days ago



NBA roundup: Ibaka hits key shot in Raptors' record win Serge Ibaka made the decisive 3-pointer with 30.4 seconds remaining to finish with 30 points as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a...

Reuters 3 days ago



